kim foxx

'Get out': Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx husband 911 call during domestic incident released

Kim Foxx, Chicago: Cook County state's attorney accused of slapping husband
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- After a Freedom of Information Act request, the 911 call made by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's husband earlier this month has been released.

Police were called about a domestic incident at the couple's home in Flossmoor.

In the audio, you can hear Foxx's husband saying, "don't touch me," and Foxx saying "get out."

A police report also obtained through a FOIA request shows police responded to Foxx's home in Flossmoor earlier this month.

Foxx and her husband are asking for privacy, and calling the incident a "personal family matter."

Foxx's husband, Kelley Foxx, has been by her side at various public appearances, but it was a different scene the night of June 4.

SEE MORE: Police called to Kim Foxx's Flossmoor home for domestic incident, report shows

According to the police report, Kelley Foxx dialed 911 to report a domestic incident with his wife, telling responding officers she became angry with him about something that was posted on Facebook that he did.

Kelley told police when he refused his wife's demand to leave the house, the confrontation escalated. He said Kim blocked him from leaving a bathroom, grabbed his collar and later slapped him in the face.

The report said Kim corroborated part of her husband's account but denied slapping him, telling an officer she did put her hands on him but only to guide him out of the house.

Kim told an officer she thought her husband called police just to hurt her.

The report said officers found no reason to make any arrests.

Friday night the couple issued a statement saying, "This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy."

The couple told officers they've been together for more than 20 years, and according to the police report, this is the first time Flossmoor police have responded to a domestic call at the home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flossmoorcook county state's attorneykim foxxdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIM FOXX
Police called to Kim Foxx's home for domestic incident, report shows
Nearly 15K marijuana convictions have been expunged in Cook County
Calls for justice continue 1 year after Adam Toledo's fatal shooting
Families of teen, man killed by CPD react to news of no charges
TOP STORIES
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
Sean Casten, Illinois rep., shares details of teen daughter's death
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
Man injured in knife attack on CTA Red Line train
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Store buys paralyzed woman new wheelchair after custom chair stolen
Show More
CPD continue search for hit-and-run driver after boy, 11, killed
Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
UK gov't approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible
Starved Rock fire likely caused by grill left on porch: investigators
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News