'Running is a big part of my sobriety tool kit,' North Side woman shares sobriety story to normalize conversation in Hispanic community

A Northside resident is using her story of battling addiction and conquering it to normalize the conversation of addiction in Hispanic households."I love running because its not only helping with goal setting but like it makes me feel powerful," said Crystal Rosales.Rosales has been running for only a little over a year but said this new hobby has helped her stay on track with her sobriety. Her runs usually take part on the West side of Chicago."Running is a big part of my sobriety tool kit. I use it when I'm having a hard day or I feel triggered," said Rosales.For about ten years, Rosales said she suffered with addiction to alcohol, she's almost two years sober. The runner said it wasn't easy to run her first couple of races but said the medals she won at the end of her races were tangible proof of what she's overcome."To me it illustrates simply taking action. No pun intended put a step at a time and so looking back at her running journey a year and a half ago, she probably wouldn't believe she'd be this marathon runner running upwards of 50 miles a week," said running friend Marcos Avila.Rosales said she's sharing her story in hopes of helping some in her community."I just hope that Latinos take away that it's ok to talk about having alcohol issues addiction issues," said Rosales.The pandemic isn't stopping Rosales from reaching the finish line. One October 11th, Rosales will be running The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience.