Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney talk joy and misery in season 3 of 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Ryan Reynolds reveals the "nicest thing any human can say" about him and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney as they preview season 3 of "Welcome To Wrexham."

Ryan Reynolds reveals the "nicest thing any human can say" about him and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney as they preview season 3 of "Welcome To Wrexham."

Ryan Reynolds reveals the "nicest thing any human can say" about him and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney as they preview season 3 of "Welcome To Wrexham."

Ryan Reynolds reveals the "nicest thing any human can say" about him and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney as they preview season 3 of "Welcome To Wrexham."

LOS ANGELES -- "In 'Rocky 1,' he loses. Season 1, we lost. 'Rocky 2,' Rocky won. Season 2, we won."

That's Rob McElhenney in season 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham," possibly trying to predict the trajectory of the Welsh soccer team - or football team as they call it there - he co-owns with Ryan Reynolds.

When we last saw Wrexham AFC, both the men's and women's teams had just earned promotions. Season 3 begins with a quick look back at that moment and continues with enough highs and lows to make your head spin. And that's just in the first two episodes!

"Joyous, and then miserable and then joyous and then miserable and then triumphant and then hopeful! And then in the doldrums of misery," McElhenney told On The Red Carpet. "That's kinda the way it goes."

Can the teams pick up the pieces and get back to that triumphant moment?

"As we march closer to the end of the season, we will be right on top of it with the doc. The trucks, the cameras, we'll all be there in the final moments and we're gonna learn in almost real time how this shapes up for the community of Wrexham," Ryan Reynolds explained.

"Welcome to Wrexham" is not just about the game. It's about the people who cheer on their favorite football team and who make up this small town in Wales. Those stories and how they weave into the leveling up of the football team helped the docu-series earn five Emmys. And it's that aspect that keeps McElhenney and Reynolds excited and invested.

"People are so willing to share their stories and be vulnerable and to open themselves up to cameras and microphones. It's really difficult for us and we live in front of a camera! So to have people be willing to share their stories has been really, really surprising," McElhenney said.

"Somebody said we are honorary Welshmen and I think that's just about the nicest thing any human could say about us," Reynolds revealed. "So being invited in this, what feels like a club that anyone would want to be invited into but the club's just Wales as a whole, has been, for me, unexpectedly beautiful."

Season 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham" premieres May 2 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

By the way, Ryan's other big project this summer, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters July 26.

Disney is the parent company of FX/Hulu and this ABC Station.