Illinois General Assembly could tweak Safe-T Act during fall veto session

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday for the fall veto session and could tweak the Safe-T Act.

The agenda could include tweaks to the controversial "Safe-T Act."

The law ends the use of cash bail, so defendants don't stay in jail simply because they cannot afford to post bond. But critics said that change will lead to the release of dangerous suspects.

Governor JB Pritzker said a priority of the veto session is to clarify the discretion that judges will have to keep people behind bars.

The session is the final one for the year and comes after the election which saw Governor Pritzker re-elected and Democrats maintaining supermajorities in both the house and senate.

