Sail Grand Prix back in Chicago this weekend

Chicago is transforming into a racing town this summer.

Sail Grand Prix has returned and is gearing up for two days of spectator focused racing that will take place on Lake Michigan right in front of the city's skyline this weekend.

"Chicago is a sports town and we are seeing racing starting take off around the country and they are realizing we want to be in Chicago," Tod Reynolds, Sail GP race director, said. "Sail GP learned that first event was here last year, NASCAR is learning that again this year. That skyline, it's all the same reasons, the people of the city, the skyline. Why would you not want to be in Chicago?"

Wednesday morning, three gigantic F-50 catamarans were launched at Burnham Harbor by a crane. The cutting-edge boats boast highway speeds.

Athlete Paul Campbell-James is a UK-born wing trimmer for Team USA, driven by the adrenaline.

"It's really hard to describe and you describe it to sailors and sailors mostly think of the boats going 10 miles an hour like would be a fast boat," Campbell-James said. "We're doing 60 miles an hour and we're doing that meters away from nine other boats."

Chicago is the first stop of the fourth season of Sail GP, with 10 teams here from all over the world. This is the only freshwater stop.

"The boat, it flies out of the water and when you have freshwater compared to saltwater, the boat will fly out of the water at a higher speed then with the saltwater so it changes a lot of our numbers, a lot of our takeoff speeds and changes the way we sail," Campbell-James said.

Wednesday, teams are getting into the water and training.

It comes as the city also revs up for the NASCAR Street Race at the beginning of July.

Sail GP said all speed-seekers are welcome.

"So this is unlike any sailboat race that happens in Chicago," Reynolds said. "It's more like Formula One or NASCAR on the water."

The races on Friday and Saturday will start at 4 p.m. and there will be 90 minutes races with three races each day. Gates will open at Navy Pier at 3 p.m.