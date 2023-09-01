Captain William 'Bill' Pinkney, 1st African-American to sail around the world solo, dies at 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Chicagoan Captain William Pinkney, affectionately known as "Captain Bill," on Thursday evening.

Pinkney passed away on Thursday morning from injuries he suffered after falling down a flight of stairs a days ago.

He was the first African-American to sail around the world solo in a 22-month journey from 1990 to 1992.

His ex-wife told ABC7 he was in Atlanta, working on a project for National Geographic. She says he will be deeply missed.

Pinkney was 87 years old.

Funeral arrangements are pending.