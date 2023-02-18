Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old woman

The co-founder of Salt Life apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel has been sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for manslaughter.

Michael Hutto pleaded guilty in the 2020 shooting of an 18-year-old woman inside a Florida hotel, WPTV reported.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove until he ran out of gas. He made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies "I think I hurt my Gracie" and began to cry