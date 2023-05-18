Cooking Up A Storm: Saltwater Coastal Maryland-style crab cakes recipe

We are cooking up a storm with a new spot near O'Hare Airport.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with a new spot near O'Hare Airport!

Saltwater Coastal is bringing the flavors of the sea, to Rosemont.

The new nautical style space just opened last week in the Parkway Bank Entertainment District.

Executive Chef Cruz Goler joined ABC7 to make Maryland-style crab cakes.

Recipe

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Chef Cruz Goler, Saltwater Coastal Grill

1.25 lbs Crab meat (leg)

1.25 lbs Crab Claw Meat

cup (+ 2 tbsp) Mayo

3 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 tbsp + tsp Old Bay seasoning

bunch Scallions

2 Eggs

1 Panko bread crumbs

Juice from 1 Lemon

Method

Drain the crabmeat in a perforated pan for one hour. Mix the panko, mayo, mustard, lemon juice, Old Bay, egg and scallions together. Gently fold in the crabmeat, try not to break the crabmeat up too much. Let mixture rest for 15 minutes. Form into 6-ounce cakes using a ring mold. When cooking, add olive oil to the pan to cook. Cook 3-5 minutes on each side until golden brown.