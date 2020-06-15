Sandra Bland

Sister of Sandra Bland joins march against police brutality

Sandra Bland is being remembered in Texas, where the Illinois woman died in police custody.

On Sunday, several hundred students marched for change in the wake of George Floyd's death and in memory of Bland, according to a KTRK report.

Bland's sister, Shante Needham, traveled to Texas to join a march to the jail where Bland was found hanging nearly 5 years ago.

RELATED: Sandra Bland: New video of Texas traffic stop with Brian Encinia emerges

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bland's family has a new truth and a renewed call for justice after newly-uncovered cell phone video emerged showing the arrest from her perspective.



"We need change desperately. And since this was the state my sister passed away in, we're gonna march to the jail in Waller County," Needham said.

RELATED: Parents of children killed by police seek to shift focus from destruction to change

Bland was arrested during a traffic stop by a DPS Trooper on the road that now bears her name. It escalated, she was pulled from the car and was in the Waller County Jail three days when she was found dead in her cell.

WATCH: Dashcam video of Sandra Bland traffic stop
EMBED More News Videos

Full video from the Sandra Bland traffic stop



Her death was ruled a suicide.

The trooper was fired, and a perjury charge against him has been dropped.

Her family said they understand how George Floyd's family is feeling.
