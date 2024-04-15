Jury selection begins for trial of tenant accused of dismembering North Side landlord

Jury selection began for the Sandra Kolalou Chicago murder trial. The tenant was accused of dismembering her landlord, Frances Walker, in West Ridge.

Jury selection began for the Sandra Kolalou Chicago murder trial. The tenant was accused of dismembering her landlord, Frances Walker, in West Ridge.

Jury selection began for the Sandra Kolalou Chicago murder trial. The tenant was accused of dismembering her landlord, Frances Walker, in West Ridge.

Jury selection began for the Sandra Kolalou Chicago murder trial. The tenant was accused of dismembering her landlord, Frances Walker, in West Ridge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord on the Far North Side in 2022.

Sandra Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

In October of 2022, Frances Walker's body was found in a freezer at a West Ridge home. More evidence was found in a trash can on Foster Beach.

WATCH: Driver feared for life as he drove woman police say killed landlord

A tow truck driver said he feared for his life as he drove Sandra Kolalou, who is charged with killing landlord Frances Walker, found in a freezer.

Prosecutors said Kolalou was upset that Walker had placed an eviction notice on her door.

Relatives previously said Walker tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.

Neighbors said Walker was active in the neighborhood, was kind and spent a lot of time with her dog. They said she offered shelter to women in need and played piano at two local churches. They were in shock someone would do something like this to her.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Related coverage:

West Ridge landlord's remains found in apartment, at Foster Beach after reported missing

Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker's remains found in Far North Side freezer

No bail for Chicago woman charged with killing landlord found dismembered in freezer

Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder