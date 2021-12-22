satanism

Satanic Temple of Illinois sets up holiday display in Capitol rotunda for 3rd year in a row

Satanic statue Illinois: 'Baphomet' represents plurality, unity, compassion and empathy, temple members say
By CNN
Satanic holiday display set up again at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- For the third year in a row, the Satanic Temple of Illinois set up a holiday display in the state Capitol rotunda in Springfield Tuesday.

Temple members say the deity "Baphomet," depicted as a baby, represents plurality, unity, compassion and empathy, WICS reported.

"The Capitol welcomes a diverse range of religions every year to display holiday statues during the holiday season, so we wanted to join in on that," Satanic Temple of Illinois Minister Adam said.

About 20 temple members gathered in the rotunda.

Nearby, Catholic groups denounced the display.

Parishioners held signs saying "Satan has no rights" and "Mary crushes the serpent."

A sign from the state of Illinois in the rotunda reads in part, "because the first floor of the Capitol rotunda is a public place, state officials cannot legally censor the content of speech or displays."
