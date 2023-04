Sauk Village firefighters battled a large fire in a commercial building on Torrence Avenue Tuesday morning.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in south suburban Sauk Village are battling a large fire at a commercial building Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Torrence Avenue just south of U.S. 30.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as fire crews poured water on the building. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building, which appeared to be mostly destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.