Man on electronic monitoring arrested again after several guns, drugs found in his Bridgeview home

While on electronic monitoring, 21-year-old Saul Hernandez was arrested again after guns and drug bust at his Bridgeview, Illinois home.

While on electronic monitoring, 21-year-old Saul Hernandez was arrested again after guns and drug bust at his Bridgeview, Illinois home.

While on electronic monitoring, 21-year-old Saul Hernandez was arrested again after guns and drug bust at his Bridgeview, Illinois home.

While on electronic monitoring, 21-year-old Saul Hernandez was arrested again after guns and drug bust at his Bridgeview, Illinois home.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from Bridgeview is facing charges after several guns and drugs were found in his home.

Saul Hernandez, who was already under electronic monitoring for prior felony gun and drug charges, was arrested on Wednesday.

Inside the 21-year-old's home in the 7700 block of South Harlem Avenue, investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun, two AK pistols, a .38-caliber revolver, an extended magazine and three semi-automatic handguns, including one that had been stolen.

They also found 157 grams of suspected cocaine, 5,152 grams of cannabis, 19 grams of suspected MDMA, or powdered ecstasy, 1,083 grams of THC oils, 757 grams of THC gummies, 770 grams of packaged psilocybin, or "magic mushroom" bars and more than $17,600 in cash.

A judge ordered Hernandez held in custody, and he is due back in court next month.