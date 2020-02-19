Health & Fitness

Saving Tiny Hearts Society: Couples raise awareness to find cure for congenital heart defects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple wants to educate, fund research and find cures for congenital heart defects.

It's the most common birth defect and many parents know little about it.

After their son Joshua was diagnosed with severe complex congenital heart disease at birth, his parents went on to found the "Saving Tiny Hearts Society."

Since birth, Joshua Paul has undergone three major heart surgeries.

Lisa Donnelly and her daughter 9-year-old Olivia joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about this organization.

Olivia was also born with a congenital heart defect and had a heart transplant this past Christmas Eve.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week is from February 7-14 each year and aims to promote and educate the public about CHD.

CHDs affect approximately one in 100 births every year in the United States, and is the #1 most common type of birth defect. An estimated 1 million children and 1.4 million adults in the United States we're living with CHD in 2010.

Fore more information or to find out how you can help, visit https://savingtinyhearts.org
