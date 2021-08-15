Quick Tip

Beware of fake text messages posing as state agencies aiming to get your information

By and Ann Pistone
Beware of scam texts posing as state agencies aiming to get your information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scam texts pretending to be from state agencies trying to get your social security number and driver's license information continue to target consumers.

The I-Team first warned you about this scam in June, and the hotline is getting more and more of these complaints daily, which means the scam is not letting up.

One man who has a Florida driver's license said he got one of these texts asking for his Illinois driver's license info.

Most of the texts or emails are made to look like they coming from the Secretary of State's Office or the Illinois Department of Transportation. Some of the links even lead to fake websites, posing as state agencies.

Remember, none of those real agencies send text messages or emails requesting information.
