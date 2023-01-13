Schaumburg fire crews monitor for hotspots after massive blaze destroys business

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Fire crews continue to monitor for hotspots after a huge fire destroyed a Schaumburg commercial building Thursday night.

Fire officials said Friday they will continue to watch for hotspots and they plan to determine if the building is structurally sound.

It took about two-and-a-half hours to get the fire under control Thursday after it broke out at around 6:30 p.m. in a building in an industrial area on Lunt Avenue.

Part of the problem for firefighters was the walls in the structure collapsed, very quickly limiting their abilities. Another issue was the building layout.

"The building is separated into many different compartments so we had a lot of access issues to get to the fire from the front end or the back," said Gus Tsoulos

with the Schaumburg Fire Department.

It's divided into storage units, but no word yet on what was inside that could have started this fire.

No one was injured. The person inside that called 911 managed to get out safely.