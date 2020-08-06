Hobbies & Interests

Sunnyside opens in Schaumburg as state's largest recreational marijuana dispensary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' largest dispensary opened in Schaumburg Thursday.

The grand opening of the latest Sunnyside location will be the Chicago suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, according to Cresco Labs.

The 11,500 square foot facility is located on Golf Road near Woodfield Mall.

Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

They say pandemic safety protocols will be in place. Customers must place their orders online and pick up their products at a scheduled time.

After the pandemic, the store says they will be able to accommodate up to 75 shoppers at once.

RELATED: Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal marijuana sales in first half of 2020
EMBED More News Videos

More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.



The dispensary will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Mayor Tom Dailly and Illinois State Rep Michelle Mussman are expected to attend the grand opening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsschaumburgmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children shot in separate drive-by shootings; 3 others injured
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at suburban Texas Roadhouse
Indiana teen pulled from Lake Michigan after skateboarding accident
With CPS using fully remote learning, some parents look at alternatives
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Show More
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
Some bank robbers take advantage of COVID-19 mask rules
More IL unemployment fraud victims come forward after benefits go to stranger's account
Chicago Weather: Sunny and pleasant Thursday
More TOP STORIES News