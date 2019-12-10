Schaumburg murder prompts police to reexamine McHenry County cold case

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban eye doctor has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Schaumburg, prompting police in Lake in the Hills and the McHenry State's Attorney's Office to reexamine the 2011 death of his wife.Schaumburg police took Anthony Prate into custody for the November 22 killing of his girlfriend. He is charged with first degree murder and being held without bond. The arrest got the attention of authorities in McHenry County.Prate called 911 shortly after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, 48-year-old Margaret Daniel, to death in her Schaumburg apartment."My girlfriend and I had a fight. She stabbed me with a knife, and I stabbed her back and I think she's gravely wounded," he told the dispatcher.He also asked whether he should attempt to perform CPR."She doesn't look good. She doesn't look good. I don't know what I should do for her," Prate said in the 911 call recording."OK," the dispatcher replied."I'm shocked. I would never have thought this. I'm praying for the kids," said neighbor Connie Tondo, who has known Prate for years.Tondo lives across the street from Prate's Algonquin home. She also knew his wife Bridget, who was killed nine years ago in a crash at an intersection in Lake in the Hills. Prate was driving.Police investigated for months to try to determine how she died and whether it could have been intentional. Prosecutors and police never charged him with a crime, but now say in a joint statement, "We are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation related to Mr. Prate in Cook County and will continue to evaluate incoming information for any bearing it may have on the tragic death of Bridget Prate in 2011."Tondo said Prate is a big part of the neighborhood and most neighbors always assumed it was an accident."My kids have been over there and their kids have been over here. I never imagined anything like this," she said.The autopsy on Prate's wife was inconclusive, and police were investigating as recently as 2016. It is unclear if there will be any new developments with that case after the murder charges filed in Schaumburg.