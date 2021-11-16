Boy, 17, charged with murder in Schaumburg stabbing death of fellow teen, Cook County officials say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another teen in Schaumburg earlier this year, Cook County officials said Tuesday.Schaumburg police arrested the boy at 3:10 p.m. Monday and said he was involved in the stabbing death of Manuel Porties, 18, Sept. 28 in the 600-block of Sturnbridge Lane.Porties was killed during a fight on a residential driveway.The boy was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder Monday.Felony charges were initially denied in the case due to "insufficient evidence at that time," Cook County officials said.Last month, friends and family protested Cook County's decision not to file any charges.The suspect has a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows.