Schererville police investigating Walmart bomb threat find cans with wires, duct tape

Schererville, Indiana police investigating a Walmart bomb threat found cans with duct tape and wires sticking out of them.

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A Walmart parking lot in Schererville, Indiana was cleared as police investigated a bomb threat Saturday evening.

Police said officers were sent to the store at about 5 p.m. and found two cans wrapped in duct tape with wires sticking out of them.

The parking lot was cleared and the Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene. The bomb squad took the cans to further investigate.

Police said it was an isolated incident and after the scene was cleared, the store reopened for business.

