Walmart closing 4 Chicago locations permanently Sunday as residents plan rally

Is Walmart leaving Chicago? Four locations of the store will close permanently Sunday. Residents are planning a rally the same day.

Loss of Walmart pharmacy has many concerned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By the end of the day Sunday, four Walmart stores in Chicago will shut down forever.

The retailer said it's closing the stores because they're underperforming.

People in the communities affected will have to travel farther for groceries and other necessities.

The abrupt closing comes just five days after residents in Chatham, Lakeview, Little Village and Bronzeville found out about Walmart's decision to close the stores.

People are upset, and plan to express that frustration in another rally in Chatham Sunday.

Walmart said the stores have not been profitable over the years, claiming to have lost tens of millions of dollars.

The concern for many comes with another pharmacy leaving, as well as Walmart being an option for healthy food and produce.

Residents have said they feel left out.

"I would like this area to look no different than other areas that I visit," customer Kenyatta Washington said. "There's Mariano's, there's Whole Foods, there's Target, Walmart -- what's so different about this neighborhood? We pay taxes as well."

A rally is set for noon Sunday.

"People feel abandoned, right? We need some healthy eating options," said Jahmal Cole, with My Block, My Hood, My City.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said he's committed to finding ways to fill the gaps these closures leave behind.