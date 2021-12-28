Schiller Park hit-and-run victim identified as Emil Benak

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day in Schiller Park has been identified.Schiller Park police said they responded to the scene of a reported hit-and-run accident in the 9400 block of Irving Park Road just before 10 p.m.One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, then pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 68-year-old Emil Benak of Schiller Park.Police said the suspect vehicle, a black Volvo S60, was recovered in Chicago with fire damage just before 5 a.m. the next morning.Schiller Park police detectives and crash reconstruction officers are currently investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at 847-678-4794.