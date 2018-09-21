A northwest Indiana school bus driver is charged after she allegedly let her students drive the bus.A parent told police she let three students on her bus drive it for a short distance on Thursday afternoon.Police say 27-year-old Joandrea McAttee allowed an 11, 13 and 17 year old take turns driving the school bus short distances in a rural Valparaiso area. Other students on the bus watched it happen.McAttee was immediately fired by the bus company. When she stopped by to pick up her final check, authorities arrested her. She is charged with felony neglect.