CONSTABLE INVESTIGATORS ARREST SCHOOL BUS DRIVER FOR POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.



An investigation into online trafficking of child pornography has led to the arrest of a school bus driver in Houston, according to local authorities.Raymond Yucatan Guzman, 31, reportedly confessed to downloading and watching child pornography. Court documents allege he had a video of a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual intercourse.Constable Mark Herman's Office said Guzman is a bus driver employed with Conroe ISD."It's not good for him to be violating the law and then to find out he's a school bus driver and has access to kids, there are other avenues that we'll be looking into to ensure there are no other victims out there," Herman said.Guzman drove children from Woodlands High School, McCullough Junior High and Glen Loch elementary.Guzman was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography. He's being held on $10,000.Conroe ISD released the following statement: