HOUSTON --An investigation into online trafficking of child pornography has led to the arrest of a school bus driver in Houston, according to local authorities.
Raymond Yucatan Guzman, 31, reportedly confessed to downloading and watching child pornography. Court documents allege he had a video of a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual intercourse.
Constable Mark Herman's Office said Guzman is a bus driver employed with Conroe ISD.
"It's not good for him to be violating the law and then to find out he's a school bus driver and has access to kids, there are other avenues that we'll be looking into to ensure there are no other victims out there," Herman said.
CONSTABLE INVESTIGATORS ARREST SCHOOL BUS DRIVER FOR POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.
Guzman drove children from Woodlands High School, McCullough Junior High and Glen Loch elementary.
Guzman was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography. He's being held on $10,000.
Conroe ISD released the following statement:
The Conroe ISD Police Department was notified by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office that Raymond Guzman, a bus driver, was arrested yesterday at his home for possession of child pornography.
Mr. Guzman was hired on August 9, 2018, and drove the morning and afternoon 3031 routes that service The Woodlands High School, McCullough Junior High and Glen Loch Elementary.
Mr. Guzman was terminated November 7, 2018, and his last day worked was the morning of November 6, 2018. The Constable's Office has no evidence to indicate any CISD student was a victim of this crime.
If anyone has information related to this investigation, please contact Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 832-927-6200.
The safety of the students and staff across the District is our top priority. All Conroe ISD employees undergo background checks prior to hiring. Individuals may make reports to the Conroe ISD Police Dispatch at 936-709-8911 or anonymously at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) or through our Anonymous Alerts app 24-hours a day.