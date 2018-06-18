School bus driver out on bond after Tenn. crash that killed 6 accused of raping teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnthony Walker, 25, was out on bond while awaiting an appeal when the alleged rape occurred.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee --
A school bus driver who was involved in a deadly 2016 crash that killed six children in Chattanooga, Tenn., is in trouble with the law again.

Johnthony Walker, 25, is facing statutory rape charges after he allegedly confessed to having sex five times with a 14-year-old.

Police said Walker was staying with the child's family for the last few months.

Walker was sentenced to four years in prison after the deadly crash, but was released on bond while his appeal is pending.

His bond was set at $350,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeteenagerschool bus accidentu.s. & worldsex crimesTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News