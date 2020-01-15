School buses damaged after fire in vacant Gresham building spreads to lot next door

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night has left several school buses damaged.

The fire broke out inside of an abandoned building in the 8500-block of South Vincennes Avenue and the roof collapsed while crews tried to extinguish flames. Materials inside the building prompted a HazMat response.

Just steps away in the next lot is Sunrise Transportation and several school buses were damaged by flames that traveled into the lot.

The Chicago Fire Department said Sunrise Transportation was just using the parking lot to park the buses and not the building.

Crews said the buses were damaged by flames, but said the buses never caught fire. The company's CEO says they will be up and running as usual, servicing CPS schools.

"We fully intend to cover our routes today," said Aaron Medina, CEO of Sunrise Transportation. "It will be a little challenging. We have some damage to some buses. We're still trying to determine how many buses have damage."

No injuries have been reported.
