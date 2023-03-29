Hammond, Indiana elementary students find gun on school bus, district officials say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A gun was found on a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon, district officials said in an email to parents and guardians.

Hammond elementary school students found the gun and gave it to the bus driver. District officials said a high school student left the gun on the bus during its previous route.

The bus driver returned to the school, where Hammond police arrived, district officials said. Officials identified a suspect based on video footage from the bus.

No students were injured during the incident and the gun was not discharged, officials said.

School City of Hammond officials said they will continue to cooperate with police during their investigation.