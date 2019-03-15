Science

Fermilab breaking ground on new particle accelerator

EMBED <>More Videos

Fermilab in west suburban Batavia is breaking ground on a new particle accelerator project Friday.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Fermilab in west suburban Batavia is breaking ground on a new particle accelerator project Friday.

The new machine will study invisible particles called neutrinos which may hold the key to cosmic mysteries. It will be the first such project built in the U.S. with major contributions from international partners.

A number of local politicians including Governor JB Pritzker and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin will be in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator Friday morning.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencebataviaconstructionresearch
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
The 60: St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Pregnant postal worker missing from South Side since October 2018
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Show More
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Elmwood Park man charged in Gold Coast robberies
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
AT&T to raise DirecTV Now prices, drop several channels
More TOP STORIES News