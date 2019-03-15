Fermilab breaking ground on new particle accelerator

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Fermilab in west suburban Batavia is breaking ground on a new particle accelerator project Friday.The new machine will study invisible particles called neutrinos which may hold the key to cosmic mysteries. It will be the first such project built in the U.S. with major contributions from international partners.A number of local politicians including Governor JB Pritzker and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin will be in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator Friday morning.