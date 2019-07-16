moon landing 50th

Naper Settlement Moon Madness Summer Camp celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Launch

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Future explorers in west suburban Naperville marked the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon launch by taking a couple giant steps of their own.

Naper Settlement's Moon Madness Summer Camp is celebrating all week long.

RELATED: Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago

Campers are building a moon rover, conducting experiments and hearing stories about famous scientists and astronauts.

"A lot of these kids, their parents or grandparents, lived through this moon landing experience and it's important that we pass those stories down to them," said Abbey Bobzin, Naper Settlement communications Team Leader.

The images of the moon landing became a part of the nation's collective memory, and at least for a day, the summer camp program will help it become a part of the children's world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenapervillemoonspacemoonwalkmoon landing 50th
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOON LANDING 50TH
Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago
NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day
Neil Armstrong's famous "one small step" quote explained
Look back at who's walked on the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' caught, trapper throwing out first pitch at Cubs game
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
Boy on inflatable duck raft rescued from Lake Michigan
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
Lightfoot denounces Trump tweets telling congresswomen to 'go back' to where they came from
Rare Louis Sullivan home for sale for just under $1.95M
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
Show More
2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd
Portillo's to offer free delivery for National Hot Dog Week
Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago
Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch but timing uncertain
Rev. Jackson asks President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich
More TOP STORIES News