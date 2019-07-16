Naper Settlement Moon Madness Summer Camp celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Launch

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Future explorers in west suburban Naperville marked the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon launch by taking a couple giant steps of their own.Naper Settlement's Moon Madness Summer Camp is celebrating all week long.Campers are building a moon rover, conducting experiments and hearing stories about famous scientists and astronauts."A lot of these kids, their parents or grandparents, lived through this moon landing experience and it's important that we pass those stories down to them," said Abbey Bobzin, Naper Settlement communications Team Leader.The images of the moon landing became a part of the nation's collective memory, and at least for a day, the summer camp program will help it become a part of the children's world.