accuweather

Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday

Need something to do to help you wind down from Black Friday shopping? Look to the night sky, where the moon and Saturn will meet on Friday, Nov. 29.

The waxing crescent moon will appear to the south of the ringed gas giant, an encounter known as a conjunction, according to AccuWeather.

To find the pair, look southwest toward the constellation Sagittarius. They'll appear around sunset before setting approximately two hours later, and the meeting will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. With a telescope, you'll be able to see the craters of the moon and observe Saturn's iconic rings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoonspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
OBX buried in sand following weekend's destructive nor'easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder denied bail
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
Snow causes travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Judge orders police turn over evidence to family of teen injured in Chicago shootout
Show More
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
3rd man may have helped Ala. kidnapping suspect flee to Florida: Police
Chicago to celebrate Turkey Day with 86th annual parade
Police crack down on accessible parking misuse
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
More TOP STORIES News