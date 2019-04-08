Science

Museum of Science and Industry offers low-sensory program for children with special needs

MSI's new low-sensory program provides simple modifications to the exhibits for children with special needs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry is now offering a low-sensory opportunity for families with children with special needs.

The new low-sensory program provides simple modifications to the exhibits for a more positive experience. The aim is to remove barriers between individuals and science learning.

"So a little less loud noises, surprising noises and less moving lights too," said Dillon Dreiling, senior floor development coordinator.

There is an 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. free event that allows smaller crowds to explore the museum, Dreiling said.

Visitors can access a sensory map that shows which exhibits are the loud and bright or dark and quiet. In addition, there are quiet spaces with sensory toys and social narrative booklets to help with communication.

"We're keeping the heart of the experience the same but hopefully taking away some surprises or things that overwhelm you," Dreiling said.

The event also offers spaces like the idea factory where guests can explore at their own pace.

"We offer the idea factory at every sensory morning. It is a little bit of a closed space so you can let your kids come in and play at their own pace. So a lot of hands on interactive experience that gets them really engaged in some basic science concepts like gears or the water cycle so it's a nice space to explore hands on science activities," Dreiling said.

The program will be available on the following Sundays in 2019: May 5, June 23, Sept. 8, Nov. 17.

Click here to register for free.
