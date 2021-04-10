mars

NASA to attempt first powered helicopter flight on Mars

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA attempts first powered helicopter flight on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- NASA will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet this weekend.

The 4-pound helicopter, named Ingenuity, will attempt to rise 10 feet into the extremely thin Martian air on its first hop. Up to five increasingly higher and longer flights are planned over the course of a month.

The space agency is targeting Sunday night around 10 p.m. for the first attempt.

It will mark a "Wright brothers' moment," noted Bobby Braun, director for planetary science at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Ingenuity hitched a ride to the red planet with the Perseverance rover, arriving in February.

RELATED: NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

The helicopter airfield is right next to the rover's landing site in Jezero Crater. The rover will observe the test flights from a distant perch before driving away to pursue its own mission: hunting for signs of ancient Martian life.

Designers had to figure out how to keep the helicopter light enough to go to Mars but sturdy enough to survive the conditions there. One of the features includes Styrofoam inside the blades. Ingenuity will receive data instructing it to fly from Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Flying on Mars isn't easy: the atmosphere is thin (about 1% the density of Earth's atmosphere). Ingenuity has to spin its blades much faster than at Earth to get enough lift and be very light (about 4 pounds or 1.8 kg).

In honor of the other historic flights Ingenuity is carrying a piece of the original Wright Brothers plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustondronesnasahelicoptermarstechnologyspacesciencejohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARS
From NASA intern to engineer on Mars mission
IL company made parts for NASA's latest Mars rover
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Brainerd apartment fire: CFD
Protesters shut down intersection as CPD prepares for Little Village shooting video release
Infant seriously hurt in I-94 ramp crash not secured in car seat: ISP
Chicago Vaccine Faith Initiative meant to promote COVID vaccination equity
Long Grove bridge hit for 14th time since reopening
Chicago-based video archive receives $500K grant
Reactions pour in following rapper DMX's death
Show More
What we know about the SC shooting that killed 5
AL Amazon union vote fails
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms Saturday
Caitlyn Jenner considering run for California governor
West Rogers Park man killed roommate, hid body in apartment for weeks: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News