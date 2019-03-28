Science

NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA pays people to participate in sleep study.

GERMANY -- NASA is willing to pay participants about nearly $19,000 to spend two whole months watching TV in bed.

The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay asleep while they are subjected to a 60-day observation under bed rest.

NASA researchers are looking at the effects of "artificial gravity" on the body to see if it may be beneficial to astronauts who spend a long time in space.

The participants will be separated into groups, but housed in a single room.

The volunteers will do a number of activities lying down; such as eating, watching television, and reading for about $18,565.

RELATED: NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
EMBED More News Videos

The first all-female spacewalk will not take place this month as previously planned, according to NASA.



One group will be rotated around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities.

The other group will not be moved.

Applicants must speak German and be between 24 and 55 to apply.

Visit this website to apply for NASA's German bed study.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldsleep
TOP STORIES
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Measles exposures possible at several locations in Chicago, north suburbs
Hidden vault found in Harry Caray restaurant building
Family, friends remember slain Harvey 10-year-old at vigil
Former supervisor remembers CPD officer killed in River North
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Show More
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
United Center earns 'sensory inclusive' certification
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
More TOP STORIES News