accuweather

'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday night

This week's upcoming meteor shower is not your typical one: The alpha monocerotids could turn into a rare meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.

Astronomers say stargazers may see several meteors per minute, according to AccuWeather. You'll have to be quick, though, because the peak of the alpha monocerotids only lasts about an hour. Look for the shooting stars between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern time.

The last meteor storm from this shower was in 1995, and it produced 400 meteors per hour. If there's no meteor storm, you can expect to see around 10 meteors per hour.

The source of the alpha monocerotids is unknown. They appear to originate from the constellation Monoceros, a unicorn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
2 bodies recovered from submerged car in DuSable Harbor ID'd as missing men
Buffalo Grove double murder suspect ID'd as victim's ex-husband
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Mercy Hospital victims remembered on 1 year anniversary of shooting
Why the $75 million restoration of Uptown Theatre hasn't started yet
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight
Show More
DePaul student charged with attempting to aid ISIS
All-girls production of Newsies adds empowering message to classic musical
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, removing baby out of womb gives birth
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
More TOP STORIES News