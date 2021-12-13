Woman accused of wearing 'Scream' mask during 2019 Canaryville stabbing sentenced 14 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman accused of stabbing another woman while wearing a "Scream" mask in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood two years ago pleaded guilty to attempted murder.Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder in the case and was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.She was charged in September 2019 after she allegedly wore a "Scream" mask while stabbing another woman.Prosecutors said Calhoun-Murdock broke into an apartment and attacked a woman on Sept. 1, 2019, in the 4400-block of South Union in Canaryville.Calhoun-Murdock was arrested nearly two weeks after the attack and was initially charged with attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.Investigators said the crime appeared to be random.