Orland Park man to be sentenced in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 4:51PM
Mistrial declared in Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the trial of Sean Woulfe, charged with killing Lindsey Schmidt and her 3 children in a Beecher, IL crash in 2017.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The community of Beecher, Illinois was shaken when a young pregnant mother and her three young children were killed in a horrible crash.

Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty last year to five counts of reckless homicide after the judge in his trial was forced to declare a mistrial. He will be sentenced Wednesday in a Will County courtroom.

The August 2017 crash on a quiet road in Beecher killed 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn child and her three sons, ages 1, 4, and 7.

Woulfe was allegedly speeding over 80 mph when his pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family's Subaru Outback as they were heading to vacation bible school.

ABC7 will be in the courtroom for Wednesday's sentencing. Check back for updates.

