Sears closing Woodfield Mall store in Schaumburg, its last in Illinois

By
Last Sears store in Illinois closing at Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Sears announced Thursday that it will close its Woodfield Mall store, its last in the state of Illinois and just down the street from the company's corporate headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

"We are seeing a historic change, right? Sears has such a deep history, not only in Illinois, but in the history of retail," said Rob Karr, president, Illinois Retail Merchants Association. "It was really a trendsetter in many ways, it was a giant of its time."

Retail experts said they have watched the iconic Sears die a slow death for the last 20 years. The store in Schaumburg has quite a history, being one of the anchor stores when the mall first opened 50 years ago.

But Sears announced plans to close the final location still open in Illinois. The final day will be in mid-November, even before the start of the holiday shopping season.

The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2018. At that time, they had nearly 700 stores still open. But the end has come quickly. Books have been written analyzing how the world's largest retailer failed.

Experts say the bottom line is, they failed to adapt to the changing marketplace.

"Sears failed to adjust to incoming competition in the 90s, with larger retailers such as retailers like Walmart and Target," said Dr. Sean Coary, with Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago. "And then they were very ill-prepared for e-commerce and internet retailers that popped up in the 2000s, such as Amazon."
