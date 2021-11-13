sears

Sears in Woodfield Mall to close; site is last of company's large department stores in Illinois

There are about 30 Sears locations remaining in US
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Sears closing its Woodfield Mall location this weekend

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the end of an era: The last of Sears' large department stores in Illinois closes Sunday.

The store at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was the largest in the country at one point. Its owners want to "redevelop and reinvigorate the property," a company spokesman said.

"With redevelopment of this location focused primarily on retail use, we intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate while enhancing the consumer experience with popular retailers that fit the regional draw of Woodfield Mall," said Scott Carr, president of Real Estate for Transformco.

RELATED: Uniqlo Michigan Ave. location to close, retailer says

Sears was founded in Chicago in 1925.

There are about 30 Sears stores still open around the U.S., and there are Sears Hometown stores in Illinois and other states that are primarily operated by independent dealers or franchisees, the spokesman said.

There will be more emphasis placed on Sears.com and Sears Home Services in the future, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessschaumburgmallstore closingsearsshopping
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARS
Sears closing last Illinois store at Woodfield Mall
Pandemic-related parts delays, expiring warranties cause appliance repair issues
Appliance repairs delayed as parts are held up pandemic
Amazon eyeing Sears, JCPenney stores as fulfillment centers, report
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News