Sears in Woodfield Mall to close; site is last of company's large department stores in Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the end of an era: The last of Sears' large department stores in Illinois closes Sunday.The store at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was the largest in the country at one point. Its owners want to "redevelop and reinvigorate the property," a company spokesman said."With redevelopment of this location focused primarily on retail use, we intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate while enhancing the consumer experience with popular retailers that fit the regional draw of Woodfield Mall," said Scott Carr, president of Real Estate for Transformco.Sears was founded in Chicago in 1925.There are about 30 Sears stores still open around the U.S., and there are Sears Hometown stores in Illinois and other states that are primarily operated by independent dealers or franchisees, the spokesman said.There will be more emphasis placed onand Sears Home Services in the future, he said.