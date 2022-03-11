Illinois Secretary of State White extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates until July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until July.
Driver's license and ID card expiration dates had previously been extended to March 31, 2022. Now, expired driver's licenses and ID cards will remain valid until July 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.
The Secretary of State's Office said it has expended remote renewal for driver's license and ID card holders. Letters have been sent to eligible customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail.
Those who are required to visit a facility include first-time driver's license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
For more information about online driver's license or ID renewal, and to find out if you qualify to renew online, visit cyberdriveillinois.com and click on "Read more on how to renew your driver's license or ID card online" near the top of your page.
