Stars talk season 3 premiere of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' on Disney Channel

Jennifer Matarese interviews Preston Oliver and Kyliegh Curran about season 3 of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' on Disney Channel.

NEW YORK -- "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" returns to Disney Channel with season 3 of the series.

Preston Oliver (Griffin Campbell) and Kyliegh Curran (Harper Dunn) are back and say there is a new mystery with a new ghost.

"The ghost is quite mean compared to Grace last season," Curran said.

This ghost checks into room 205 and wreaks havoc around The Tremont. But, it doesn't just have a message, it could ruin their lives by 2024.

"Griffin was stuck in the future with Sam, and this season Sam takes Griffin around the future and shows him what 2024 is like," Oliver said.

The kids race to solve the mystery of how they can defeat the ghost and save their futures. It sounds terrifying but Curran says, don't worry.

"It's still definitely friendly for all ages," Curran said.

As for their characters, their relationship deepens a bit this season.

"Every season they're kind of nudging at each other, kind of getting closer and closer as each season goes, and this season we still have those aspects you know as that we're friends, you know, but closer than just friends, and you know, we find out how much their friendship really means to them," Oliver said.

Don't miss the premiere of season 3 of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" Friday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. You can stream the episodes the next day on Disney+