Investigators in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Robbins bar by a Midlothian officer have released a statement on the shooting, and their report does contradict what other witnesses have reported.According to Illinois State Police's preliminary findings: The 26-year-old security guard Jemel Roberson was shot Sunday after he did not respond to calls to drop his weapon by the Midlothian officer. According to witnesses, the report states, at that time Roberson was trying to detain the suspected shooter.The report claims the 26-year-old security guard was wearing plain black clothing, with no markings identifying him as a security guard. However, the Roberson family attorney, he said other witnesses have said opposite.Overnight a vigil was held in Robbins, where Roberson was shot and killed. He was remembered a young father, church organist and a man who aspired to one day joint the police force.His supporters are calling for the state's attorney to take over this investigation."We can't continue to live like this as citizens of any kind," said Pastor Anthony Williams of First Congregational Church in Berwyn. "People need to understand that violence of any kind, whether it's by police or whether it's by citizens, unnecessary violence is a threat to our existence."Cell phone video showed the chaotic scene moments afterMeanwhile in Robbins, where the shooting took place, residents there are angry after five of the six village trustees did not show up, cancelling the village board meeting and leaving neighbors with unanswered questions and concerns.Those who support Roberson are now calling for the Midlothian officer who shot him to resign and say their next phase in their fight for justice and transparency, a Midlothian village boycott.The full Illinois State Police statement released Tuesday night said,