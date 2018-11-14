MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --Investigators in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Robbins bar by a Midlothian officer have released a statement on the shooting, and their report does contradict what other witnesses have reported.
According to Illinois State Police's preliminary findings: The 26-year-old security guard Jemel Roberson was shot Sunday after he did not respond to calls to drop his weapon by the Midlothian officer. According to witnesses, the report states, at that time Roberson was trying to detain the suspected shooter.
The report claims the 26-year-old security guard was wearing plain black clothing, with no markings identifying him as a security guard. However, the Roberson family attorney, he said other witnesses have said opposite.
Overnight a vigil was held in Robbins, where Roberson was shot and killed. He was remembered a young father, church organist and a man who aspired to one day joint the police force.
His supporters are calling for the state's attorney to take over this investigation.
"We can't continue to live like this as citizens of any kind," said Pastor Anthony Williams of First Congregational Church in Berwyn. "People need to understand that violence of any kind, whether it's by police or whether it's by citizens, unnecessary violence is a threat to our existence."
Cell phone video showed the chaotic scene moments after
Meanwhile in Robbins, where the shooting took place, residents there are angry after five of the six village trustees did not show up, cancelling the village board meeting and leaving neighbors with unanswered questions and concerns.
Those who support Roberson are now calling for the Midlothian officer who shot him to resign and say their next phase in their fight for justice and transparency, a Midlothian village boycott.
The full Illinois State Police statement released Tuesday night said, "Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred in Robbins, Illinois, on November 11, 2018, at approximately 4:02 a.m., involving a Midlothian Police Department Officer. The shooting occurred at 2911 S. Claire Boulevard in Robbins, Illinois, at Manny's Blue Room Lounge.
A preliminary investigation has revealed an armed suspect entered the lounge and opened fire striking multiple people inside the establishment. Officers from the Robbins and Midlothian Police Departments, along with other suburban police officers, responded to the call of shots fired and fight in progress. Preliminary reports indicate officers arrived on scene as the incident was ongoing.
Upon his arrival, a Midlothian Police Officer encountered a subject in plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a Security Guard, armed with a gun in the west parking lot. According to witness statements, the Midlothian Officer gave the armed subject multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground before ultimately discharging his weapon and striking the subject. The investigation revealed the armed subject was Jemel Roberson, age 26, of Chicago, who was working as a Security Guard at the lounge and according to witness statements; was attempting to subdue a subject suspected to be involved in the initial shooting. Reports indicate officers readily provided medical assistance to multiple gunshot victims, including Roberson. Roberson was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The ISP Public Integrity Task Force was requested by the Midlothian Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into the involved officer's use of force. The Cook County Sheriff's Police Department is investigating the initial shooting that took place.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous. Witnesses, or anyone with knowledge of the incident can also call the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department at (847) 635-1188. The PITF case is an open and ongoing investigation and no additional information is being released at this time."