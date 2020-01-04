Man, 40, shot to death by security guard after altercation at Montclare Mexican restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument with a security guard at a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant early Saturday morning, Chicago police have said.The incident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta, 7146 W. Diversey Ave., in the Montclare neighborhood.Police said the man was shot after an armed confrontation with a male security guard at the restaurant. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Chicago police are investigating the incident.Another shooting during a robbery at the same restaurant in May 2017 claimed the life of 19-year-old Jaime Arceo.Arceo was the son of the restaurant's owner.