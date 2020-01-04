Man, 40, shot to death by security guard after altercation at Montclare Mexican restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument with a security guard at a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant early Saturday morning, Chicago police have said.

The incident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta, 7146 W. Diversey Ave., in the Montclare neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot after an armed confrontation with a male security guard at the restaurant. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.

Another shooting during a robbery at the same restaurant in May 2017 claimed the life of 19-year-old Jaime Arceo.

RELATED: Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery

Arceo was the son of the restaurant's owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomontclaredeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News