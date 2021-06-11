GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody after a security guard was killed during a bank robbery in Gary Friday afternoon, police said.
The FBI said two suspects robbed First Midwest Bank at 1975 Ridge Road around 1:17 p.m. and fled the scene after fatally shooting the security guard.
Investigators said they believe the security guard was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed.
A second suspect is still believed to be on the run.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department said their investigation is ongoing.
Security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large
TOP STORIES
Show More