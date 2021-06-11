Security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody after a security guard was killed during a bank robbery in Gary Friday afternoon, police said.

The FBI said two suspects robbed First Midwest Bank at 1975 Ridge Road around 1:17 p.m. and fled the scene after fatally shooting the security guard.

Investigators said they believe the security guard was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed.

A second suspect is still believed to be on the run.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said their investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyindianafatal shootingbank robberyfbisecurity
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured
Geriatric Animal Care at Shedd Aquarium
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL
Popular Chicago TikToker offering historic tours
New Trier HS student killed while walking on CTA tracks
Show More
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Scammers are diverting whole IDES checks into their bank accounts
More TOP STORIES News