Security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody after a security guard was killed during a bank robbery in Gary Friday afternoon, police said.The FBI said two suspects robbed First Midwest Bank at 1975 Ridge Road around 1:17 p.m. and fled the scene after fatally shooting the security guard.Investigators said they believe the security guard was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed.A second suspect is still believed to be on the run.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said their investigation is ongoing.