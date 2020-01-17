Health & Fitness

How to celebrate Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day with self-care

This stock photo shows a woman's legs on a treadmill. (Shutterstock)

Jan. 17 is Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day, so grab some ice cream, get comfy on the couch and stare at your phone for the next 48 hours!

Or...

Stop biting off more than you can chew. Instead of setting one overarching goal over a 365-day period, set mini attainable goals each month, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton recommended.

In her new book "The Self Care Solution," Dr. Ashton lays out a plan for people who want to reevaluate their own behavior with anything from red meat and sugar to caffeine and alcohol.

She divides resolutions into one-month chunks, starting with a dry January.

"Because I have a degree in nutrition, food or nutritional challenges were a big part of that," she said. "And it didn't always involve cutting something that may be harmful out. Sometimes it involved adding something that may be beneficial."

An example, she said, would be the Hydration Challenge month.

Dr. Ashton's book also includes some behavior challenges, such as pushups and planks and meditation.

She told "Good Morning America" that these challenges are a good way to promote self-care.

"If we can't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of others, and no one will really take the same kind of care for us that we can take for ourselves," she said.

Here are the challenges Dr. Ashton details in her book:

  • January: Dry Month
  • February: Pushups and Planks
  • March: Meditation
  • April: Cardio
  • May: Less Meat, More Plants
  • June: Hydration
  • July: More Steps
  • August: Mindful Tech
  • September: Less Sugar
  • October: Stretching
  • November: Sleep
  • December: Laughter
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessu.s. & worldnew year's day
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
    2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
    Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
    Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
    Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
    Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
    Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
    Show More
    Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
    Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
    Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
    Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
    More TOP STORIES News