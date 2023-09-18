'A lovely lady': Maywood mother found dead from assault as her ex-NFL player son remains missing

The Maywood Police Department is searching for a missing man. Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown is missing, and his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors of Myrtle Brown spoke highly of the woman who was a longtime resident of Maywood.

"Just a lovely lady. Very soft spoken, outgoing. Always on the go," said neighbor Kevin Grayer. "Just a happy person. Her personality was just wonderful."

Now, there's shock after Maywood police said Myrtle died from injuries related to an assault, and her son, Sergio Brown, is missing.

Police said family members told them on Saturday that they couldn't locate Sergio or his mother.

After a search, the body of 73-year old Myrtle was found near a creek behind her home.

Sergio, 35, is a former safety in the NFL, playing for seven seasons with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Residents said he lived with his mother, and would often take walks in the neighborhood.

Police have not said if he is a person of interest.

"I would always see him walk around and everything. I would say 'hi' to him, and he would wave at me and stuff like that. Seemed like a nice guy," said neighbor Miguel Lopez.

Neighbors said Myrtle was a sharp dresser who loved to go dancing and was well known in the stepping community.

"She didn't deserve that. She was too good of a person to die like that. That's just sad," Grayer said.

Police are still searching for Sergio, and asked anyone with information to call Maywood Police Investigations' Dennis Diaz at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.