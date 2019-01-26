'Serious' crash involving 2 semis, passenger vehicle closes all lanes on eastbound I-80

Illinois State Police report there has been a serious crash on I-80 eastbound.

According to police, the crash is east of River Road and involved two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle.

All eastbound lanes have been closed, according to police. An ISP representative called the crash "serious."

It is currently unknown what caused the accident or how long the highway could be closed.

Several other crashes occurred early Saturday due to slick road conditions due to snow and black ice.
