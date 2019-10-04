Service dog killed in rollover crash on I-80/94 near Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police said the remains of a service dog named Jack reported missing after a rollover crash have been found. They believe the dog was killed in the crash.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-80/94 east at the 8.6 mile marker near Grant Street involving two vehicles. Jack, the service dog, was reported missing and officials believed he may have run from the scene.Indiana Department of Transportation workers located his remains Thursday afternoon, and police said they believe the dog sustained fatal injuries in the crash.State police thanked everyone who called in with tips.The occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said all the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Police also do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.