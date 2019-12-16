Sex offenders told to move out of Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Nineteen sex offenders living at a facility in Aurora have been told they need to leave or face prosecution.
That facility, Wayside Cross Ministries, runs a variety of Christian-based rehabilitation programs. But police say it is too close to a playground.
Some of the people who live there now say they are suing.
In a statement released Sunday, Aurora police said, "This week, the Aurora Police Department learned that the Kane County State's Attorney's Office concurred with its previous determination that McCarty Park is a playground within the meaning of Illinois law and that the property constituting Wayside Cross Ministries is located within 500 feet of that playground. Illinois law prohibits child sex offenders from residing within 500 feet of a playground. Illinois law requires sex offenders to register their residential address with their local police department, but there is no legal authority for the Aurora Police Department to register child sex offenders at locations where the law does not permit them reside.
"This morning, the Aurora Police Department notified the 19 child sex offenders who currently reside at Wayside Cross that they must relocate to a compliant residence by January 15th, 2020. After that time, the police department will notify the State's Attorney, who may, upon investigation, authorize the prosecution of any child sex offender who is residing at Wayside Cross."
