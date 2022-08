Officials are still trying to find him

Iranian operative Shahram Poursafi has been charged in a plot to assassinate former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton

The Justice Department says he's a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Officials say the plot to kill Bolton is likely in retaliation for the 2020 airstrike that killed Iran's most powerful general.

If Poursafi is found and convicted, he could face decades in prison.