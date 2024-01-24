Escaped teenage murder suspect being sought in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania police are searching for an escaped prisoner in Philadelphia's University City section.

The prisoner is identified as 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who court records show was being held on charges of murder, conspiracy and firearms offenses.

Pryor was in custody for a murder that happened in 2020, and police said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference he had been in custody since he was 14 years old, awaiting trial.

Our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia, has learned Pryor escaped from the emergency room parking lot at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shortly before noon on Wednesday.

He was being escorted by two prison staffers after injuring his hand inside the juvenile justice center. He was not shackled when he fled, police said, and it wasn't known whether he was able to get out of his restraints or if he wasn't restrained at all.

Police say Pryor was last seen heading from the area of 34th and Spruce streets to University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

Pryor was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, socks and slides. Police say he may have since taken off the sweatshirt.

He is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Philadelphia Police news conference on escaped inmate in University City

Police say he has been seen on surveillance video going through other medical buildings in University City, asking people to use a phone.

Police say Pryor is considered to be dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

(Note: Initial details obtained by Action News showed Pryor was being held on several other serious offenses, but police are only confirming the murder, conspiracy and weapons charges).